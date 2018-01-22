Sexy Rhian Sugden in nurse’s outfit! (photos)

She’s hardly the shy and retiring type.

So it makes perfect sense that Rhian Sugden stripped off for another sexy snap, last week.

The blonde babe, 31, left little to the imagination as she sported the daring two-piece for an Obsessive Lingerie photoshoot on Friday.

And, within minutes of uploading it the following day, she had social media fans breaking out into a sweat.

Proudly displaying her fit frame for the snap, she squeezed herself into a semi-sheer bra and pants, which she then matched with a nurses cap and stockings.

Pouting up a storm for the camera, she captioned it with a reference to the Carry On films, saying: “Ooh, matron!”.

Of course, it quickly racked up more than 5,000 likes in just a few hours.

She later followed it up with a backstage version, saying: “Here’s a behind-the-scenes of my previous pic… well… just because really”.

That too caused a stir, garnering 10,000 likes and a slew of hot-headed comments.

source: mirror.co.uk