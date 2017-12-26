Sexy Russian hockey players in hot photo-shoot (sizzling photos!)

Twelve female professional hockey players from Russia posed for their team’s calendar in a very raunchy photo set.

The photos were taken by famous photographer Pyotr Titarenko, known for her work in magazines such as L’uomo Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Forbes.

The twelve players showed off the sensual traits of their feminine wise in a sport that is misty known for its tough and brutal nature. The slipped into their semi-wet swimsuits and struck some alluring poses to the delight of their male fans.