Sexy Sofia Vergara in stunning gown at Golden Globe Awards (photos)

Sofia Vergara, 44, still proved to be a laugh a minute as she had fellow actress Priyanka Chopra, 34, giggling while they posed for pictures at the InStyle and Warner Bros after party.

Commanding attention at the bash, the two screen stars dazzled in coordinating gold gowns as they were left chuckling, breaking their usual glamorous composure.

Sofia flaunted her South American curves in a sexy-semi sheer gown embellished with shimmering golden sequins all over.

Formed of thin mesh at the top, the dress was sure to show off plenty of her cleavage and smooth skin as she cheekily posed alongside the Indian beauty.

Continuing to vamp up her glittering look, her choice of red carpet dress featured sizzling shoulder cut-out detail that highlighted her natural golden glow – which she recently topped up in Bora Bora with husband Joe Manganiello.

