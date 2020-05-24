Sexy Stella Mizeraki is back (photos)

The hot model is making a come back after a break from social media

“Don’t think that I forced my friends to take this ‘spontaneous’ photo,” Stella Mizeraki wrote in a photo of herself in an Instagram swimsuit. The former contestant of “Power of love”, who rumours have it is in a relationship with internet funny guy by the name of “dr. Xtapodia”, seems to be making a dynamic come back.

Having erased almost all the photos from her profile, the explosive blonde returned refreshed and ready to go. One thing is for sure, her fans will definitely be elated to see her posting on a more regular basis with a figure like that.

View this post on Instagram Που να ξέρατε γιατί γελάω! 😉 A post shared by Στέλλα Μιζεράκη (@stella.mizeraki) on May 21, 2020 at 11:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram Το μυστικό είναι να ρουφιέσαι και να χαμογελάς ταυτόχρονα!💁‍♀️ A post shared by Στέλλα Μιζεράκη (@stella.mizeraki) on May 23, 2020 at 8:55am PDT