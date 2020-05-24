Sexy Stella Mizeraki is back (photos)

“Don’t think that I forced my friends to take this ‘spontaneous’ photo,” Stella Mizeraki wrote in a photo of herself in an Instagram swimsuit. The former contestant of “Power of love”, who rumours have it is in a relationship with internet funny guy by the name of “dr. Xtapodia”, seems to be making a dynamic come back.
Having erased almost all the photos from her profile, the explosive blonde returned refreshed and ready to go. One thing is for sure, her fans will definitely be elated to see her posting on a more regular basis with a figure like that.
View this post on Instagram
Πρώτη καλοκαιρινή φωτογραφία wanna be μοιραίας γκόμενας!
View this post on Instagram
Μην νομίζετε ότι ανάγκασα τους φίλους μου να τραβήξουν αυτή την «αυθόρμητη» φωτογραφία 💁♀️
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Το μυστικό είναι να ρουφιέσαι και να χαμογελάς ταυτόχρονα!💁♀️
View this post on Instagram