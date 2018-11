Trista Mikail is one Maxi magazine’s favourite models. And to be honest, it is clearly evident why the magazine keeps on calling her back for more photo shoots.

Born in Idaho, Trista moved to Los Angeles at an early age to pursue her dreams of working in the entertainment industry.

Her incredible shape opened the doors of modelling with Maxim picking her as the cover girl on multiple occasions. Trista once more has drawn attention as she appeared in a men’s magazine as sexy as ever.