Sexy Violet Summers is 20-years-old but her Instagram counter is at 8,7 million followers & counting! (15+1 photos)

This sensation is called Violet Summers and she is just 20-years-old.

Her young age, however, not only is not an issue, but on the contrary it may be one of the reasons why she already has 8,7 million followers on Instagram.

She introduces herself as a model and an actress but our understanding is that her fans follow her in the social media mainly for her amazing looks, her sexy figure and her sizzling poses…

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

#ThirstyThursday 😛 comment “💦” to quench my thirst

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

#tGIF! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If I sent you my number and these three pictures, which one would you use for my contact picture? 1, 2 or 3? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Good morning #Instafam ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Grabbing on my booty and I need some help, comment below if you would like to help 😈

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Good morning #instafam, whats better? The shoes or the bikini? Comment below 👇🏽

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

About to head to #Sundaymorning service, should I change? 😈 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Comment below 👇🏽😘

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Good morning sunshine 🌞 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you saw me like this when you woke up this morning…😈 Comment your first move below 👇🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Happy October! I am excited for it to cool down in Phoenix🥵 Where are you from? Comment below your city👇🏼🌃

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Comment below if you’d help me find my pants 👇🏼😲 swipe for #sneakersaturday 👟

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

#HappyHumpday🍑 Here’s a shot of me reading and replying to your comments 😍 thanks for making my day!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

We’re halfway through the week! Comment “🍑” if you love #humpday🙏🏼

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Comment the first thing you noticed in this clip 👇🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I hope you all have an amazing #Friday 💜

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

#SneakerSaturday 👀 My favorite sneakers are _______! Fill in the blank in the comments below 👇🏼 #seanwotherspoon #airmax97

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

#thirstythursday 😛 Comment “💦💦” to help me hydrate 😌

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

@viking.barbie showed me how to steer the boat👩‍✈️😏 comment below the first thing you noticed 👇🏼😈

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Violet Summers (@violets.tv) στις

