Shakira pays €20 million to Spanish tax authorities to avoid prosecution

Colombian singer Shakira has reportedly paid Spanish tax authorities nearly £18 million after being warned she could be prosecuted for alleged tax fraud.

The performer is said to have handed over the six-figure sum to settle a 2011 tax debt after Spanish authorities asked prosecutors to look into her financial affairs between 2011 and 2014 after claiming she could have evaded paying the proper taxes.

Respected Catalan newspaper El Periodico has revealed that Shakira, 41, paid €20 million for the 2011 tax year and could subsequently launch an appeal against the tax office demand.

The star’s 2011 tax return was understood to be one of the four at the centre of the dispute between Shakira and Spanish authorities which was outside the prosecution time limit and could only be settled via administrative proceedings.

