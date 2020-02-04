Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis that’s left her “petrified”

The Heathers star learnt cancer had returned to her body last year and kept it private

Shannen Doherty has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The 48-year-old disclosed the news of her cancer battle on Good Morning America, which comes three years after she went into remission in 2017 following a 2015 breast cancer diagnosis.

The Heathers star learnt cancer had returned to her body last year and kept it private but divulged she now wanted to reveal her health status before it became public in court papers concerning her ongoing lawsuit against an insurance company.

Speaking on the US show, she said: “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or week that I am Stage 4, my cancer came back and that’s why I am here.

