Shaq shares hilarious story about Stevie Wonder, appears to doubt he’s really blind! (funny video)

Let’s just get this out of the way.

Stevie Wonder is blind.

The legendary musician was born prematurely in 1950, and doctors believe he lost his sight after he was given too much oxygen in his incubator, according to CNN.

The conspiracy theory that he can actually see, however, has captivated people for decades — including several notable celebrities.

Add Shaquille O’Neal to that list.

O’Neal shared a hilarious story Thursday night on TNT about an interaction he had with Wonder in an apartment building in Los Angeles — one that completely blew him away.

Shaq’s story about Stevie Wonder had the guys rolling 😂 pic.twitter.com/OmYYbtSN2Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

OK, maybe we do need to revisit this conspiracy theory after all.

Source: yahoo