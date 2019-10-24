Shaquille O’Neal on China-NBA scandal: “We Gonna Say Whatever We Want to Say”

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal chimed on the NBA-China Scandal saying: “We Gonna Say Whatever We Want to Say”

During a panel discussion on “Inside The NBA” on Tuesday, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal voiced his opinion about the current NBA-China scandal.

After Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters earlier this month, China responded by cutting ties with the NBA and canceling games set to be aired in the communist country.

When asked for his opinion on the matter because he’s done a lot of business in China, Shaquille O’Neal responded, “We as American people, we do a lot of business in China and they know and understand our values and we understand their values. And one of our best values here in America is free speech.”

Continuing, Shaq said, “We’re allowed to say what we want to say and we’re allowed to speak up about injustices and that’s just how it goes. And if people don’t understand that, that’s something that they have to deal with.”

“Daryl Morey was right, whenever you see something wrong going on anywhere in the world, you should have the right to say ‘That’s not right’ and that’s what he did,” the NBA legend added.

