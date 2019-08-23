Sharks have a new enemy: Magnets

By kitting out a fish trap with $2 magnets or $20 per trap, researchers say fisheries can use the sharks’ own biology to help save them

Forget the old ‘shooting the scuba tank’ trick. The next time you need to ward off a shark, try wearing a giant magnet.

Researchers at Australia’s University of Newcastle have found that attaching magnets to commercial fish traps can successfully ward off sharks and rays, meaning fewer sharks are caught as bycatch.

The study, published in Fisheries Research, found that run-of-the-mill magnets could reduce bycatch rates by 30 percent, and lead to a corresponding increase in fish being caught by commercial fish traps.

According to the study, sharks and rays have special sensing pores around their nose that help them locate prey and which are particularly sensitive to magnetic and electric fields. By kitting out a fish trap with $2 magnets — at a total cost of roughly AU$30 (around $20) per trap — the researchers say fisheries can use the sharks’ own biology to help save them.

The World Wildlife Fund estimates over 300,000 small whales, dolphins and porpoises die every year after getting tangled in fishing nets, but University of Newcastle lead researcher Dr. Vincent Raoult says magnets could be a simple way to reduce the problem.

