Sharks linger off California coast in record numbers, lab finds. “The question is why”

Sharks also are showing up off beaches they rarely visited in the past

Sharks are lingering off the California coast in record numbers, with a university shark lab tagging three times as many as in 2019.

“This year there were just more sharks around,” said Chris Lowe, director of the California State University, Long Beach, Shark Lab, KCAL reported. “And the question is why.”

The lab has tagged 38 sharks off Southern California so far in 2020, tripling the number tagged in 2019, CNN reported. Lowe called it the “biggest summer that we’ve had in the 10 years we’ve been doing this,” even though coronavirus precautions have hindered the lab’s efforts.

“What’s interesting is that the sharks are sticking around this time,” Lowe said, according to the network. “Usually they find a beach and stay there for a couple of weeks before dispersing and going to another hot spot”.

Lowe said sharks also are showing up off beaches they rarely visited in the past, including those near San Diego, CNN reported. Food sources or climate change could be one reason.

Read more: yahoo