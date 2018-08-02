She cannot travel on the metro due to her huge breasts! (photos)

Nadia says that her natural physique used to make her feel less feminine and like a ‘tomboy’

A surgery fanatic who modelled herself on Kim Kardashian has told how her 34JJ breasts are so uncomfortable they stop her from travelling on the tube and make it hard to sleep.

Nadia Sofia Nahir, 24, from London has long been fascinated with the ‘fake’ look despite the fact her 1100cc bust now prevents her from being able to use the Underground.

The project assistant was so inspired by reality star Kim’s famous curves she has even had her bum augmented and shaped, and says she is only ‘halfway’ through her quest for voluptuous curves.

Nadia, who has Argentinian heritage, says that her natural physique used to make her feel less feminine and like a ‘tomboy’.

more at dailymail.co.uk