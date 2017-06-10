She went from 118kg to 71kg after husband cheated on her! (photos-videos)

A formerly obese mother lost a huge amount of pregnancy weight after discovering her cheating husband and his lover calling her a ‘fat f**k’.

Betsy Ayala, 35, from Houston, Texas, tipped the scales at 118kg after giving birth to her daughter, Isabella, in 2013.

Six months later, the marketing manager discovered her ex-husband was having an affair and found messages to his lover that attacked her weight.

However, the tough mother vowed not to be defeated and began to work out with her sister and switched sugary snacks for healthy shakes.

Now the single mother, who hits the gym six times a week, is a svelte 71kg considers her husband’s cheating a blessing in disguise as it gave her the fresh start she hoped for.

She said: ‘I didn’t know what to do with myself at the time.

In an attempt to get healthy, Betsy turned to Herbalife shakes in 2013 and lost 27kg in four months, but the real tipping point came when she discovered her husband’s affair.

She said: ‘I started having more energy and losing weight, even though that wasn’t really my intention at the time and slowly started to get better.

‘I had been with him since I was 17 and pretty much devoted my life to our relationship and him.

‘I was devastated. I found out through some messages I read on his Facebook where they were calling me a cow and a fat f**k and just trashing me and my whole world fell apart.

‘He would always tell me I looked fine or would try to get me to eat junk all the time which is why I was so devastated when I read those messages because it was almost like he enabled me or wanted me to stay that way.’

Betsy said: ‘I’m a completely different person both on the inside and outside because of my outlook on everything.

‘I know that I’m capable of so much and I’m so happy to set a good example for my daughter which is extremely important for me.’

She added: ‘My ex-husband and I are actually good now.

‘It took me a while to get to that place of forgiveness but what he did was about him and not me.

‘My journey has really helped me understand that.’

source: dailymail.co.uk