“She’s Finished”: Farage says Merkel ruined career with “Open Door” migrant policies

Fox News contributor Nigel Farage said German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruined her political career and legacy with lax immigration and border security policies.

In 2015, Merkel’s “open door” policy to migrants saw approximately one million refugees and asylum seekers flood into the country. Although migrant arrivals have dropped steeply in the past two years, Germany still registered around 11,000 new asylum-seekers each month.

Now, the coalition between Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) has fractured over the latter’s new proposed policy that would turn away more migrants at the country’s borders.

“She was the most powerful European leader, been in power over a decade. She was the dominant figure, not just in Germany, but in the entire European Union,” Farage said on “Fox & Friends First.” “And one decision has completely ruined her career and her legacy. And it was, I think, the worst decision any Western leader has taken in modern times.”

