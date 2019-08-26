Shipowner Athanasios Martinos appointed new civil administrator of Mount Athos

Shipowner Athanasios Martinos was appointed as the civil administrator of Mount Athos following a decision taken by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to orthodoxianewsagency.gr.

Thanasis Martinos is one of the largest and most influential shipowners in the world. His contribution to the shipping industry is significant and analogous to his social work. He rarely makes public appearances, while his social work is often a matter of discussion in the business circles, initiatives he consciously wants to keep out of the limelight.

Among other things, he has funded the creation of a cardiology ward at three major public hospitals, covering the annual heating costs of more than 10 school units, as well as building three churches.

Recently it was reported that he donated 21,000 euros to cover the pay of the two nurses at the Artificial Kidney Unit at Naxos Hospital, while he had previously donated a cat scan to the same hospital.

The donations are made through the AGEAS Urban Nonprofit Cultural and Public Works organisation.