Shipping executives gather in Athens for Capital Link Forum

The “8th Annual Capital Link Operational Excellence in Shipping – Best Industry Practices Forum,” taking place today at the Athens Hilton, focuses on strategies to address the challenges ahead for the shipping industry.

The forum brings together leaders and representatives from across the shipping industry. Attendees include senior executives from 29 major shipping companies, three major classification societies (Bureau Veritas, DNVGL, and Lloyd’s Register), the Liberian Registry (the biggest registry in the world), the International Maritime Organization, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the heads of four international shipping organizations (BIMCO, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO, and the European Community Shipowners Association). In addition, representatives will be in attendance from global banks (ABN AMRO, DVB Bank) and from ExxonMobil.

This year’s theme is “The Industry at a Crossroads,” and the three main agenda items to be discussed are the transformational impact of technology and digitalization, the necessity of maritime education, and forthcoming environmental regulations. This latter topic will be the one for which the most time will be devoted.

Read more HERE