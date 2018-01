Related

All departures from the ports of Rafina and Lavrio have been cancelled due to strong winds on Thursday. The south winds measuring 8 or 9 on the Beaufort scale interrupted several sea routes in Greece on Thursday.

Among the cancelled ferries were the scheduled sailing of the “Blue Star 2” from Piraeus at 07:25 and “Blue Star Paros” at 07:30.