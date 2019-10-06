Shocking! A 54-year-old from the Congo raped a six-year-old boy!

The 54-year-old man from Congo also lived in the NGO’s housing structure where the boy and his mother were staying

Shock with the rape of a 6-year-old boy in an NGO housing facility for refugees & illegal immigrants in downtown Athens.

The police were informed of the attack by the mother of the child on Friday and officers within hours managed to solve the case and handcuffed the perpetrator.

He is a 54-year-old man from Congo who also lived in the NGO’s housing structure at the Achilleion Hotel in Omonia.

The hotel houses people who have applied for asylum.

It all started at noon on Friday. The mother of the 6-year-old boy took her to the Hagia Sophia Children’s Center, saying the child had been raped by a huge “beastly man”, as she described him.

Immediately his doctors examined him and a coroner was called and confirmed everything that the mother had said.

The mother said she did not know who the man was, but gave the police the description her child had given her.

The police officers with the descriptions in hand scanned the area and by the afternoon they were able to locate the man and handcuffed him.