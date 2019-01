Shock on the Acropolis: Man jumped to his death

A tragic incident took place at noon on the Acropolis.

In particular, at 15:15′, a man jumped from a height of about 20 meters and was killed.

According to the first information, the man is about 40 years old.

First Responders rushed to the site immediately.

According to the information so far it appears to be a suicide.