Shocking animal cruelty! Stray dog shot in Crete

A new case of animal abuse occurred in Heraklion, Crete as a stray dog was shot in the area of Agioi Deka.

The unfortunate animal was taken to a veterinary clinic, where one of its legs was amputated, while efforts were being made to save another limb.

According to reports, the dog was heard howling after a shot was fired. The residents noticed the wounded canine and initially believed it was hit by a car.

Recently the Greek parliament passed a law making animal cruelty a felony.

