Shocking car accident in China: Truck flattens van (video)

A shocking car accident took place in a province of China last Tuesday, when a truck fell on a parked van and literally flattened it!

But the unbelievable thing is that inside the van was the driver, who not only came out alive, but managed to escape with just a fractured leg!

According to information, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and slipped along the road for about 20 meters after leveling the van.

The driver of the truck got out of the vehicle alone shortly after the accident.

The case is being investigated by Chinese police.

