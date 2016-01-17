Shocking case: Doctor kept woman as sex slave in a dungeon

He knocked the woman out and then drove her to his sex dungeon after strapping her into a wheelchair

A Swedish doctor was arrested for keeping a woman as a sex slave in a home-made bunker.

The unnamed doctor, 38, is accused of kidnapping his victim, a woman in his 30s, and then imprisoning her for sex.

According to prosecutors, he knocked the woman out by lacing strawberries with date rape drug Rohypnol, raped her on the spot and then drove her to his dungeon after strapping her into a wheelchair, as the Sun reported.

The doctor put on a mask so as nobody would recognise him, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said.

The police found the mask in the bunker, as well as the remains of the drug-laced strawberries, syringes, used condoms and a gun.

Aftonbladet claimed the man had forced the victim to take the Pill so he could rape her without protection.

The prosecutors belive the doctor planned to keep her there for years, but he was afraid when police started looking for her. He brought her to a police station and forced her to tell officers she was safe so as to stop searching for her.

But, the woman told them about the kidnapped and the rapes and police arrested the doctor.

Lawyers say the doctor could have kept many people captive there for unlimited period.