Shocking! Dog dies after getting raped multiple times

The distressed dog was found on the streets of Bogota

A dog left with horrific injuries after being “gang-raped” and stabbed 30 times has died.

The distressed dog was found on the streets of Bogota, Colombia on November 1, and can be seen struggling to move in an upsetting video.

She was rescued and then taken to the vets to receive urgent treatment reports Daily Star Online.

Reports also stated the dog had recently delivered a litter of puppies when the incident took place.

Marta Buitrago, the resident who found her, told the newspaper El Tiempo the dog appeared injured and very weak.

