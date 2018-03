Shocking footage: People are running to save themselves during the attack at Patission street! (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

The attack of a total of 18 anarchists who terrorized once again the center of Athens, this time in Patission street, has been recorded by a security camera.

As shown in the video, the citizens who happened to pass shortly after 10 am from one of Athens’ most central streets, are running in fear to escape from the attack.

Approximately 10 shops were damaged in the attack. The attack was carried out by the ASOEE university building.