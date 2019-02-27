Shocking footage shows man engulfed in flames in Egypt train derailment (warning: distressing video)

Shocking footage from a security camera at a train station captures the horrifying moment of a person engulfed in flames trying to survive while screaming after the train derailment in Cairo, Egypt. At least 25 people were killed in the crash.

After the derailment, flames cover everything due to fuel leakage from the train and fire can be seen “swallowing” passers-by. People literally on fire are running for their lives in agony. The gut-wrenching images are reminiscent of some of the most horrific scenes in films.