Shocking! Group member has seizure on stage! (warning: distressful video)

In South Korea, a dancer of K-Pop group “Seeya” falls to the ground and has a seizure during a 2010 concert. On stage, one of 11 dancers collapsed to the floor with the other members showing complete indifference to her plight, as the young woman convulses. The other members of the group can be seen continuing their show routine without even flinching over the incident and their colleague convulsing on the floor.

Finally, one of the girls decided to drag her co-dancer to the side of the stage aided by a member of security staff. The apparent sudden epileptic fit was most probably caused by the strobe lights on stage.