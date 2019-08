The Natura forest in central Euboea has been left in ashes after a large fire broke out after 3 am on Tuesday and continues to ravage the area on Wednesday.

The burnt forest is one of the 19 aesthetic forests of Greece with chestnut, plane trees and fir trees while many rare species of wildlife thrived in its surroundings.

The photos illustrate the extent of the devastating effects the blaze left in its wake as the once lush green area has been reduced to ashes.