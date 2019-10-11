Shocking! Man raped 2-year-old baby in Florida

Deputies in Florida are searching for a man accused of raping a two-year-old girl and inflicting critical injuries on her.

Roberto Lopez, 40, a laborer from Immokalee with a history of violent offenses, is wanted on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the accused child rapist, labeled an ‘animal’ in a now-deleted Facebook post.

‘This guy is pure evil and does not need to be on our street,’ Sheriff Kevin Rambosk wrote on the social media page for the office.

Law enforcement officials have not revealed the circumstances of the assault on the child, only saying that rape has left the toddler in critical condition, reported

