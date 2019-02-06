The shocking moment 8-storey building in Turkey collapses (video-photos)

The cause of the collapse has not been determined yet

A video released by Turkish media outlet ” Cumhuriyet” shows the shocking moment an 8-storey apartment building collapses in the Maltepe area of Constantinople.

The footage shows unsuspecting passers-by suddenly running frantically to take cover the moment the building starts crumbling like a deck of cards.

Rescue crews are scrambling to find survivors trapped under the rubble. So far, it has not been confirmed that the collapse was caused due to an explosion, despite initial reports.

Two people have been confirmed dead so far.

Watch the video: