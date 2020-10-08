Shocking moment a shark comes up to surfer (video)

The surfer was unaware of the shark

Drone footage captured the scary moment when a shark came up close to an unsuspecting pro-surfer.

Matt Wilkinson was surfing on Sharpes Beach in New South Wales, Australia when the shark approached him.

As the aerial footage of the surf life-saving drone shows the fish approached the surfer’s board within just a few centimeters away.

However, the shark left at the last minute, after the emergency alarm sounded from the drone.

The surfer said he was shocked to learn that the shark had approached him.

also read

Former Australian pro surfer says she was kidnapped repeatedly raped and forced to recite the Quran

Aussie man punches shark to save his wife

Greek grandma, 82, enters Guinness World Records as oldest windsurfer (photos)

“I heard a noise, I looked around and I could not see anything. I reached the shore feeling a little strange and the lifeguards showed me the video and I realised how close it came without knowing it was there. It seems that he was going for my leg and changed his mind “.

When the alarm went off, the whole beach was evacuated and remained closed until the next day.