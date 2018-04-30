Shocking photos of mangled garbage truck that plunged off cliff in Tinos! (photos)

Related

Two dead in Tinos after truck falls off a cliff

Two people, aged 48 and 49, were the victims of the fatal crash on the island of Tinos, when a council garbage truck plunged off the cliff. One of the two municipal employees was a father of two, while the third man, 24, is in a state of shock. Photos showing the mangled vehicle have been released.

Speaking to protothema.gr, the mayor of the island, Mr. Yiannis Siotos, said: “I am very shocked because we lost two young people, both of them in our municipality. In fact, one, the driver of the garbage truck was a family man and a father of two children, one being a minor, while the other studying”.

The accident occurred on Monday when a municipal garbage truck carrying three council workers plunged off a 100-120 metre cliff. Rescue crews from the fire department were called in and managed to pull two dead men out of the vehicle around 12 noon, while the third injured man was transferred to the island’s health centre. Police are conducting an investigation into the causes of the fatal accident.