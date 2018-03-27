Shocking! Rapist is let off after agreeing to allow his sister to be raped!

Related
A shocking case of ‘revenge rape’ involving 12 members of two families has been unearthed by police in Punjab province, Pakistan.
A man had been accused of raping a woman in Pir Mahal in the Toba Tek Singh district on March 20.
Local news reports that the suspect’s family had approached the victim’s family for ‘pardon and reconciliation’.
The victim’s family agreed to pardon the rapist, on the condition that ‘her brother would commit the same act with the suspect’s sister’, dawn.com reports.
A dozen people attending a meeting between the two families agreed to the terms, and the brother subsequently had sex with the suspect’s sister on March 21.
A police officer found out about the case when the two families prepared legal documents agreeing not to press charges against each other.
more at dailymail.co.uk