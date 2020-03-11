Shocking statement by Erdogan: He compares Greeks with the Nazis!

The Turkish President is making a real effort to escalate tensions with Greece & Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has crossed the line once again but this time he surpassed himself with a provocative statement during the AKP’s Parliamentary Group meeting.

Erdogan, who has been reproducing fake news, propaganda and making provocative statements, during a meeting of AKP’s parliamentary group showed pictures of the situation at the Greek-Turkish borders similar to those published in previous days on Turkish media and stated:

“We see that what the Greeks did was similar to what the Nazis did, they have no difference”.

