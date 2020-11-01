Shocking – Syrian militant in Nagorno-Karabakh: We were offered $100 for each ‘infidel’ head (video)

A Syrian mercenary, the second captured by the Artsakh Defense Army in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, said during questioning that he was paid 2,000 dollars for fighting the “infidels”, as the Armenian state New Agency Armenpress reported.

The Islamist militant was identified as Yusuf Alaabet al Haj, born 1988, in the village of Ziyadiya of Syria’s Idlib. He was sent to the region as a mercenary for Azerbaijan.

Armenian Defence Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan released a video from the questioning.

“According to the militant, he was promised a monthly 2000 dollar payment for fighting against “kafirs” in Artsakh, and an extra 100 dollar for each beheaded “kafir”, Stepanyan said.

Kafir is an Arabic term meaning infidel.

Turkey has been accused of aiding Azerbaijan by sending Syrian Islamists and jihadists to fight against Armenia.