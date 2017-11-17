SHOCKING: The moment the flare burns through the woman’s leg! (APPALING VIDEO)

The shocking video that shows the injury of the woman in her leg by a naval flare has been released.

The woman was returning home from work when a stray flare hits her.

Naval flares are resistant to water in order to be visible by Search & Rescue (SAR) vessels and airplanes out on the sea in case of an emergency.

However, exactly because of this characteristic the flare couldn’t be extinguished with water or even an extinguisher and burnt out inside her leg.

She has been rushed to surgery and the possibility of amputation has not been ruled out yet.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised!