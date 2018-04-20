Shocking video: Iranian Islamic “religious” police beat up woman over headscarf violation! (video)

A video from Iran showing a woman being violently attacked for her “insufficient” head covering by what activists say are the country’s so-called morality police went viral on Thursday.

In the video, the woman shrieks and weeps as she is assaulted and thrown to the ground by women whose black robes expose only their faces. A crowd gathers around as the attack continues, and at one point a woman who does not appear to be part of the religious police is seen attempting to comfort the victim.