Shocking video of helicopter crash streamed live on Facebook! (video)

A shocking video has been released that was purportedly shot by one of the passengers on board the helicopter that crashed in the wetlands of Schinias, Friday morning in the eastern region of Attica. According to reports the person capturing footage on his mobile phone was an employee of the private company taking part in the mosquito control operation and was streaming it live on his Facebook profile. At one point the video appears to be abruptly interrupted when the aircraft crashed to the ground.