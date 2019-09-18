Shocking video: Officer shot dead during live firing demonstration (warning: distressing footage)

Video footage of the tragic moment a Malaysian police officer was shot dead during a live-firing demonstration is shocking.

The accident happened on September 4 and the Malaysian authorities pledged to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the fatal shooting.

The 36-year-old commando officer who was shot in a live-firing demonstration at Lok Kawi Camp in Sabah.

Major Mohd Zahir Armaya was rushed to hospital in Kota Kinabalu, where he later died.

The exercise – held in conjunction with the launch of the Fifth Division Infantry and the 13th Infantry Brigade – involved a clash between a group of “terrorists” and the armed forces.

All the participants wore bullet-proof vests.

The victim, who played the role of the terrorist leader, had fired a pistol at an army officer, causing him to fall on his knees in pain.

The officer then stood up and fired his pistol at Mohd Zahir, who had a red bottle target on the back of his bullet vest.

The shot caused Mohd Zahir to fall and two army personnel then pulled him to the side of the parade field.

He appeared unconscious and was believed to have sustained serious injuries.

An army medical team at the ceremony gave him first aid before sending him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 9.20am.