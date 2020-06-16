Shocking video shows black youth push over 92-year-old lady (unsettling footage)

A shocking video out of Manhattan shows an elderly woman using a stroller being knocked to the ground by a black man in an unprovoked attack, an incident that is unlikely to garner much media attention.

The incident occurred last week in the middle of the afternoon on 3rd Avenue between 15th Street & 16th Street.

The clip shows the elderly lady walking on the street as a young man of African-American appearance walks in the opposite direction.

He casually reaches out his fist and appears to punch her in the face before she falls to the ground before striking her head on a fire hydrant.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know him? On 6/12 at 3:23 PM, on 3rd Avenue between 15th Street & 16th Street in Manhattan, he pushed a 92-year-old female to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SjTltmuNbb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2020

