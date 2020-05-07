Shocking video shows flying car just miss man

Shocking footage shows the moment a car lost control and flipped onto a pavement, missing a pedestrian by centimetres.

The dramatic footage shows an Audi collide with a truck on a narrow road, just missing a man walking with his shopping. He runs as fast as he can when he hears and sees the crash.

The man – who was walking whilst holding shopping bags – turned around to see the horrific sight of a two tonne vehicle careering towards him upside down.

The terrified pedestrian dropped his shopping bags and ran as fast as he could – an action that may well have saved his life.

The incident is believed to have happened in Dagenham, East London on Saturday May 2.

CCTV footage showed the man walking along the pavement with his shopping as the Audi appears to try and pass a truck on a narrow residential street.

source mirror.co.uk