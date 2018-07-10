Shocking video shows man abducting girl in broad daylight! (video)

A little girl has been rescued unharmed after being kidnapped on a street in China.

The three-year-old child was taken by a suspected human trafficker after he lured her with snacks last Friday, according to the police.

The suspect drove her away while she was still holding the food.

Surveillance camera footage released by the police shows a girl following Chen on a street of Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, on the afternoon of July 6.

The girl in red top can be seen holding a plastic bag, which contained the food, and following the suspect.

The suspect has been identified by Ganzhou police as Zhang.

‘He was holding my daughter’s hand while crossing the road to the other side and bought her snacks,’ the girl’s father told Pear, a video-sharing platform.

Ganzhou Police reviewed the surveillance footage and chased Zhang for 18 hours. They captured the man in his home on the morning of July 7.

