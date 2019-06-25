Shocking video shows man trying to cut his throat in court (video)

He and a woman are standing trial for first-degree murder

A man accused in the 2017 slaying of a Nebraska woman slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during his murder trial.

Fifty-two-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all” Monday before swiping something across his neck in the courtroom in Wilber, 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Lincoln.

Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.

Nearby TV station KETV in Omaha, Nebraska, obtained video of the courtroom as Trail shouted and slashed his neck.

It is unclear when the trial will resume, or how badly Trail is injured. Authorities say he’s had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.

Trail and 25-year-old Bailey Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

more at usatoday.com