Many of us have seen the “Jaws” cinematic series. But imagine if you were really caught in one of those scary moments of getting yanked underwater from a shark bite.
This is exactly what happened to a diver who was swimming with sharks off the coast of an island in Egypt.
The shocking attack was captured on video when an oceanic whitetip shark latched onto a diver’s leg in the waters off the Brother Islands in Egypt in the Red Sea.
When the shark eventually let go, the victim, a German tourist was taken back to the boat and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
Shocking video shows shark biting diver! (scary video)
The German tourist was treated for his injuries
Many of us have seen the “Jaws” cinematic series. But imagine if you were really caught in one of those scary moments of getting yanked underwater from a shark bite.