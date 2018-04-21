Shocking video shows slaughter of Turkish former Defence Minister (warning: graphic video)

The shocking moment the Former National Defence Minister of Turkey, Ercan Vuralhan was slaughtered in broad daylight was caught on video. The gruesome footage captured on the CCTV shows Vuralhan talking with the perpetrator before the latter suddenly puts him in a headlock and slits his throat. The bystanders are stunned and initially do nothing before a man in white starts shouting and the perpetrator raises his hands in the air.
Former Defence Minister killed on Wednesday