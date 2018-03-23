Shocking video shows snake charmer chocked by his python! (video)

A snake charmer had a brush with death when his pet python tried to strangle him during a live show in Mau, India, on March 20.

The snake charmer had wrapped an adult python around his neck during a show on Tuesday, but the snake tightened its grip and began to strangle him.

The man choked and collapsed showing visible signs of distress in the clip, filmed in Uttar Pradesh, but many of the crowd thought it was part of the act and didn’t realise the man was in trouble.

Eventually, three men rushed to his help and freed him from the python.

They took him to a local government hospital, where doctors treated him and later referred him to a second hospital.

The clip shows the man in flip-flops, jeans and t-shirt hold the python around his neck while standing up.

source: dailymail.co.uk