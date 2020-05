A shocking video recorded on Sunday in Nafpaktos, shows a teenager plunging off the lighthouse of the Venetian Castle of the port city.

The 17-year-old youth climbed to the top of the medieval lighthouse after daring his friends he could dive into the sea, but was badly injured after her slipped while walking on the edge of the castle.

This morning, the young man’s mother thanked God that her child survived this horrific accident and the people for his support in a Facebook post.