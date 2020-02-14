Shocking video shows woman flying through the air after being hit by car in Thessaloniki (warning: unsettling footage)

A shocking video shows the moment a young woman is hit by a car in Thessaloniki as she is trying to cross the road.

The accident happened on Egnatia street when the victim attempted to rush to the other side of the street, not from the pedestrian crossing.

After the vehicle hit her she can be seen being flung through the air after a flip and landing on the bitumen.

The driver of the car stopped a few meters down and returned to assist the girl with passersby.

Fortunately, the girl reportedly suffered only minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital.