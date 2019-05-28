Shocking video: Stage with children collapses killing one girl (video)

A shocking video shows the moment a theatre stage in China – packed with over 100 children and several adults – partially collapse on Saturday, leaving one girl dead and 14 others injured.

The mishap occurred at the Golden Daffodil Theatre in Zhangzhou, Fujian province on the evening of May 25, during a mass audition for the Lucky Peacock dance display, the South China Morning Post reported.

Participants of the event had amassed on the stage for a group photo session – as proud parents snapped images and recorded video from their seats – when a central portion of the theatre platform suddenly crumpled, bringing dozens of people down with it.

A viral video of the tragic event, which captures the exact moment of the collapse, shows brightly-costumed children standing or sitting cheek-by-jowl in roughly ten very long rows, as still more children are directed onto the stage.

Suddenly and without warning, participants in the middle rows drop from view, in a gentle descent from left to right.

source: here