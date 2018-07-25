Shocking videos show the final moments before 26 people were burnt alive! (videos)

Two shocking videos obtained by protothema.gr show the last minutes of the 26 people in Mati, Eastern Attica, just before the inferno engulfed them.

In a video recorded by a volunteer firefighter who is riding on his motorcycle in the area, the footage reveals the cars abandoned by the drivers on the side road of Poseidonos Avenue. Firefighters can be heard saying the citizens “abandoned their cars and they left and took their keys with them”.

Behind them, the raging flames can be seen rapidly closing in, with the cliff laying ahead. The 26 people were trapped and burnet alive.

In the second video, the volunteer is using his searchlight looking among the destroyed cars for bodies.

The 26 people were found dead in a field near the area’s tavern and the sea. Whole families, dead men embracing their children in their arms were located in the field. They were trying to reach the sea to save themselves but were entrapped by the raging blaze.



